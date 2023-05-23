Saif Ali Khan Leaves Internet Divided As He Steps Out In Pink Shorts, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Saif Ali Khan was snapped by the paparazzi on Tuesday afternoon when his comfy attire caught everyone’s attention. The Vikram Vedha actor was seen walking towards his car in pink shorts, black t-shirt and white shoes. He was seen flaunting a victory sign towards the shutterbgs.

However, Saif’s attire left netizens divided. Soon after the video was shared online, a number of users trolled the actor for wearing pink shorts. “Kareena Kapoor lag rahe," one of the users wrote. Another netizen jokingly called him ‘Malaika lite’. “Kareena mam ka boxer hai," a third comment read.

A number of users also jumped into Saif Ali Khan’s defence and called him ‘charming’ or ‘handsome’. “Saif has maintained himself very well even at this age!!" one of the fans wrote. Another fan commented, “And only he can rock it !!🔥🔥" Watch the viral video here:

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Rosha. The film released on an OTT platform recently. Next, Saif will be seen in Adipurush which also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Devdatta Nage, and Sunny Singh in the lead. The film is an adaptation of the mythological story of Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film is directed by Om Raut. The film features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.

The film was initially set to release on in August 2022, but the release date was further pushed to January 12, 2023. Adipurush is now slated to hit the screens in 3D on June 16, 2023.

Besides this, Saif Ali Khan will also be making his Telugu debut with Jr NTR’s Devara. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film also marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and will hit theatres on April 5, 2024.