Saif Ali Khan 'SHAKEN' During Hum Saath Saath Hain; Amrita Gave Him Sleeping Meds: Sooraj Barjatya

Saif Ali Khan was ‘nervous’ while filming Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), director Sooraj Barjatya has revealed in a video now going viral. The filmmaker was revisiting the over-two-decade-old film when he mentioned Saif and made some shocking revelations about his performance on sets. Fans would remember that Saif played the role of the youngest brother to Mohnish Bahl and Salman Khan in the film. The Rajshri Productions film also starred Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Karisma Kapoor.

In the video, featuring several unheard snippets about the film, Sooraj revealed that Saif used to mug his dialogues for the film and was pressurising himself. Pointing out that this film released before Dil Chahta Hai happened, the filmmaker said Saif was nervous during the making of the movie.

“Saif would be very nervous during Hum Saath Saath Hain shoot. This is the phase before Dil Chahta Hia. When films don’t work, actors are a little (shaken), so he would be nervous and had such a big part for the first time, that too opposite such big actors. He would keep himself under a lot of pressure. He would work too hard and mug all the lines, repeatedly,” Barjatya said in the video shared by the production house.

Recalling the time they were shooting for the elaborate ‘Suno Ji Dulhan’ song, in which Saif and Karisma had a vital role to play, Saif took five to six retakes while shooting for the portion he was copying Alok Nath. Noticing him under pressure, Barjatya revealed he asked Saif’s then ex-wife, Amrita Singh, to give the actor sleeping pills.

“Once, we were filming the song Suno Ji Dulhan, where Saif had to copy Alok ji, Mahesh Thakur. When the shoot started, he had to do 5-6 retakes. I thought Saif was a natural actor, he should get it right in one time, this was comedy too. I asked Amrita, his wife, that why is he not able to do it. She said, ‘He doesn’t sleep, keeps looking at the mirror and thinking that this is how he would do it.’ I told her just give him some medicine and make him sleep," he revealed.

“So she secretly gave him a medicine and he slept. Next day, he woke up and gave a one-take shot! I told him you are a natural actor, sleep well and you would be able to do it! He benefited with Hum Saath Saath Hain and then of course, Dil Chahta Hai happened and then Saif became Saif," he added.

Hum Saath Saath Hain couldn’t recreate the magic of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994). However, it is among the production house’s popular movies even today.