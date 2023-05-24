Saif Ali Khan To Reunite With Siddharth Anand 16 Years After Ta Ra Rum Pum? Here's What We Know

Fans are in for a treat as news is coming in that Saif Ali Khan and director Siddharth Anand are reuniting after 16 years. The talented duo is all set to join forces once again, this time for an adrenaline-pumping action thriller that has created a buzz within the industry.

According to the Peeping Moon reports, Siddharth will be producing the film under his banner Marflix Productions. It will be directed by one of his assistant directors. The film promises to be a high-octane affair, filled with intense action sequences, gripping storytelling, and the trademark style that Siddharth Anand is known for. Well, the other details are currently kept under wraps. This film will be releasing on Netflix. Industry insiders have revealed that the film will showcase Saif Ali Khan in a new and dynamic avatar. The last time Saif Ali Khan and Siddharth Anand teamed up for “Ta Ra Rum Pum" which was released in 2007. The film performed well at the box office.

Siddharth is currently basking under the success of Pathaan. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. The action thriller is one of the highest-grossing films of the year. He currently has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone and the massive project Tiger vs Pathaan, which stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan. The film was released on an OTT platform recently. Next, Saif will be seen in Adipurush which also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Devdatta Nage, and Sunny Singh in the lead. The film is an adaptation of the mythological story of Ramayan. With Prabhas playing Raghav, Kriti essaying Janaki’s role, and Saif of Lankesh, the film is directed by Om Raut. The film features Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang.