Saira Banu Makes Instagram Debut, Remembers Her 'Kohinoor' Dilip Kumar In First Post

Veteran actress Saira Banu made her Instagram debut on Friday, July 7, which also happens to be her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s death anniversary.

In her first Instagram post, Saira Banu dropped a couple of throwback pictures with Dilip Kumar and penned down a heartwarming note. “I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love, and respect for my Kohinoor Dilip Kumar Sahib," she wrote as she also shared a few lines from Dilip Sahab’s favourite Urdu couplets.

Saira Banu tied the knot with Dilip Kumar in 1966 when she was just 22 years old. The couple had also done five films together including Jwaar Bhata, Sagina and Bairaag. They spent 56 years together before Dilip Sahab passed away in July 2021.

Earlier today, Saira Banu exclusively told News18 Showsha how ‘life has been really difficult’ for her after Dilip Sahab’s death. “Everyone knows I fell in love with him at the age of 12 so I really can’t imagine him not being around me. I do feel the emptiness and do break down, but at the same time at the cost of sounding crazy, I have a gut feeling of his presence around me. Having said that, I feel fortunate to spend more than five decades experiencing supreme bliss and spending some unforgettable moments with the person I loved the most," she said.