Saira Banu Misses Her 22 Inches Waistline As She Shares Throwback Photo; Fans React

Veteran actress Saira Banu has recently made her Instagram debut and has been sharing throwback photos from her early days. Today also she took a trip down memory lane and dropped a throwback photo on her social media handle. In no time it went viral and fans were seen giving a lot of love.

The black and white photo featured a younger-looking Saira Banu in a salwar kameez. Sharing the photo, the veteran wrote in the caption, “The 22 inch waistline in days far gone…Oh! Only if time stood still… Alas!” She is looking very beautiful. Fans were also seen expressing their love for her. One of the fans wrote, “Mashallah ,khuda aapko Nazren Bad se bachaye.” Another wrote, “Perfectly beautiful and graceful! Greetings from a British fan living in Japan.”

Take a look at the photo here:

Saira Banu made her debut in films with Junglee. Some of her best works include Jhuk Gaya Aasman and Aayi Milan Ki Bela, with Rajendra Kumar, and April Fool with Biswajeet, Aao Pyaar Karen and Shagird with Joy Mukherjee, and Pyar Mohabbat with Dev Anand.

Saira shared a photo of her and Dilip Kumar on his death anniversary and wrote, “I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahib. This is the day, 7th of July at 7am when time stood still and my loved one slid into a deep slumber…” Dilip Kumar died after a prolonged illness.

Saira Banu exclusively told News18 Showsha how ‘life has been really difficult’ for her after Dilip Sahab’s death. “Everyone knows I fell in love with him at the age of 12 so I really can’t imagine him not being around me. I do feel the emptiness and do break down, but at the same time at the cost of sounding crazy, I have a gut feeling of his presence around me. Having said that, I feel fortunate to spend more than five decades experiencing supreme bliss and spending some unforgettable moments with the person I loved the most," she said.