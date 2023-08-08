Saira Banu Opens Up On Bond Between Dilip Kumar and Sunil Dutt: 'He Would Come Home With A Katori Of Dal'

Veteran actress Saira Banu recently shared stories of the friendship between the late Dilip Kumar and Sunil Dutt. She took to Instagram on Monday, also posting a picture of Dilip and Sunil. In the photo, Dilip Kumar had his arm around Sunil Dutt, who was looking away. Dilip wore a blue shirt, while Sunil was dressed in black.

Sharing the photo, she captioned the post, “I am joyous as I share stories and moments that Sahib shared and lived with people that he called friends. Sahib was known to be a lovable and caring person but only a few people knew that he was a great friend too…one of them was Sunil Dutt. Dilip Sahib and Dutt Sahab were not only neighbours but also dearest of friends. They were both great icons who did not isolate themselves in their own luxurious lives but always came to aid the film fraternity, whether it was a matter of the industry at large or some crisis." Check out the photo here:

She mentioned that during moments of happiness and celebration, Sunil Dutt would stroll down to Dilip Sahib’s residence with his beloved bowl of cooked Dal, which he considered a important sccompaniment for every meal. “It was a treat to see Sunil Ji walking down the slope into Dilip Sahib’s house to share his favourite Katori of cooked Dal that was a must for him with every meal," she wrote.

She also ,entioned that when Dilip Kumar had to travel overseas to accept an award, Sunil Dutt was quick to support him and encourage him. He also wanted to visit his own birthplace during this trip, after many years had passed. “Dutt Sahib was the first to second him and give him the impetus to receive this honour. He said while doing this he would like to see his own birthplace after so many years," she added.