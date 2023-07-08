Saira Banu Recalls Dilip Kumar Liked Her In Sarees Over Salwar Kameez: 'It Makes You Seem Substantial'

A day after veteran actress Saira Banu made her Instagram debut, she dropped a picture of ‘Dilip Saheb’ recalling a hilarious incident. In her latest post, Saira Banu shared how Dilip Kumar wanted to send her to school after seeing her in salwar kameez. She revealed that he asked her to wear ‘fluffy Organdy sarees’ when she requested him to add a few colours to his shirt collection.

“Sahib preferably always wore white in this Jodhpuri collar kind of “Bush" shirts… I requested and got around him to please wear a few colour shades In his shirts… here he is laughing at me saying look! I am wearing a colour… a yellow that you like Saira… but on condition that you promise to wear fluffy Organdy sarees that make you seem more substantial! Not salwar kameez that makes me want to send you to school again!" Saira Banu wrote. Check out her post here:

Saira Banu joined Instagram on July 7, which also happened to be her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s death anniversary. In her first Instagram post, she shared a couple of throwback photos with the love of her life and penned down a heartwarming note. “I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love, and respect for my Kohinoor Dilip Kumar Sahib," she wrote and also shared a few lines from Dilip Sahab’s favourite Urdu couplets.

Saira Banu got married to Dilip Kumar in 1966. At that time, she was just 22 years old. The couple had also done a few films together - Jwaar Bhata, Sagina and Bairaag. They spent 56 years together before Dilip Sahab passed away in July 2021.