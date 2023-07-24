CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Saira Banu Shares Throwback Pictures To Wish Manoj Kumar On His 86th Birthday
1-MIN READ

Saira Banu Shares Throwback Pictures To Wish Manoj Kumar On His 86th Birthday

Published By: Shrishti Negi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 17:05 IST

Mumbai, India

Saira Banu and Manoj Kumar have worked in many films together in the '90s. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Saira Banu and Manoj Kumar have worked in many films together in the '90s. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Saira Banu sent a lovely birthday wish for Manoj Kumar and prayed for his good health.

The legendary actress Saira Banu took to her newly created Instagram profile to wish her veteran star Manoj Kumar on his 86th Birthday. The two actors have worked in several films, like Shaadi, Balidaan, and notably Purab and Paschim. This film was extremely successful and is remembered to this day. On the actor’s birthday, Saira Banu took the opportunity to share some throwback stills of the actor from the film and wrote him a special note.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram stories with the caption, “I would like to wish Manoj ji a very very Happy Birthday and a very good health.. I have lots to talk about Manoj ji as we have shared 3-4 flims together and it has been a great transition as we started off when i was absolutely new and right up to ‘Purab Aur Paschim’." The actress shared two images, one is a monochrome still, while the second is a close-up of the two actors.

Manoj Kumar is a well-known and successful actor, director, and screenwriter who has received several Filmfare Awards and a National Film Award. He has also received The Padma Shri and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his work in the Indian cinema industry.

Meanwhile, Saira Banu joined Instagram on July 7. It was the death anniversary of her late husband, renowned actor Dilip Kumar. She has shared some touching throwback pictures of Dilip Kumar on her profile as well. The day she joined the social media app, she shared, “On Instagram, I would like to share his (Dilip Kumar) life, his thoughts and vision, as also his dedication and commitments not only to the Film industry, of which he has been the Ultimate Actor, but various other activities towards society and well-being of the world at large."

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu married in 1966. The couple have also worked together on several films, including Jwaar Bhata, Sagina, and Bairaag. They were married for 56 years before Dilip Saab died in July 2021. Saira Banu made her Bollywood debut in 1961 film Junglee, opposite Shammi Kapoor. In her active years in the industry, she has worked in some of the remarkable films of the time.

About the Author
Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi is a journalist with nearly eight years of experience in the media industry. She is currently heading the Entertainment team at News18.c...Read More
Tags:
  1. movies
  2. Saira Banu
  3. manoj kumar
  4. news18-discover
first published:July 24, 2023, 17:05 IST
last updated:July 24, 2023, 17:05 IST