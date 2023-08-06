Saira Banu Takes Fans Down Memory Lane With A Throwback Video Featuring Dilip Kumar And His ‘Mates’; Watch

Saira Banu on Sunday celebrated Happy Friendship Day by sharing a throwback video on her social media. The video featured late actor Dilip Kumar spending quality time with Sunil Dutt, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Yash Chopra, Ashok Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra among others.

The veteran actress writes a long caption which reads, “Friends were the light of Sahib’s life. At a glance one may witness Sahib, a legend on his own, surrounded by the legends of the time. However, beneath this stardom persona, lived and breathed, stories of time tested friendships, camaraderie, jest, laughter, a carefree abandon and moments of boyish nonchalance. This video reveals a little of those joyful days, where time has frozen a few moments for fond remembrance. For Sahib and his mates, friendship was not something rooted in give and take, neither was it coloured with expectations. It was a matter of heart, and heart alone, as it should be. In the coming days I shall endeavour to share, stories from Sahib’s life that bear testimony to the bond he shared with only a few. #FriendshipsDay

Recently, Saira Banu shared a nostalgic montage of some of the best scenes from Mughal-e-Azam. Along with the montage, there was also a very special speech that was delivered by Dilip Kumar on the occasion of the release of the colourized version in 2004. However, it was her note that captured everyone’s attention. She wrote in the caption, “In the history of Indian cinema, no movie has left as profound a mark on the hearts of audiences as “Mughal-e-Azam." This magnum opus, directed by the visionary K. Asif, stands as a timeless testament to the splendor of Indian filmmaking. At its very core lies the captivating performance of Sahib, whose portrayal added an extra layer of brilliance to the film."