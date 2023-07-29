Saira Banu Wishes Sanjay Dutt On His 64th Birthday, Says The Actor 'Has Always Been Family To Dilip Sahib'

Actor Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 64th birthday this Saturday. Veteran actor Saira Banu took to her Instagram story and shared an old picture of Sanjay talking on the phone and penned a heartfelt note to wish him a happy birthday. Calling the actor “family", Saira Banu wrote that Sanjay was close to her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar. She added that the couple had known him since he was a toddler.

Saira wrote, “Sanju has been family to Dilip Sahib and all of us…from my grandmother to our own family kids, we have seen him grow up from a toddler to what he is today…he is absolutely precious to us…Lots of love and blessings to him…Happy Birthday!"

Sanjay has been closely associated with Dilip Kumar’s family due to the legendary actor’s friendship with Sunil Dutt, Sanjay’s late father. The two families even lived next to each other during Sanjay’s youth.

When Sanjay was caught up in accusations relating to the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, Sunil thanked Dilip was his relentless support. On an episode of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Sunil said, “Main kayi baar jab pareshan ho jata tha toh Yusuf sahab ko milne chala jata tha. Toh jab main baatein karta tha toh I could see the tears in his eyes. Jaise apne bachhe ko takleef ho rahi hai aise mehsoos karte the Yusuf sahab aur Saira ji dono (When I would get upset, I would go and meet Yusuf sahab and I would talk to him. Sometimes, I could see the tears in his and Saira ji’s eyes. They would feel for Sanju as if he was their son).”

Dilip Kumar, whose real name is Muhammad Yusuf Khan, also spoke about the tough time that Sanjay’s father, Sunil had to face, He said, “The way time tested Sunil, anyone would get upset with that, it was very moving. But he stayed firm. He would only speak to those who were his own people, and those he could trust. He stayed on his path and made his way."