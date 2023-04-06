Sairat Actor Akash Thosar Didn't Cut His Hair For 2 Years For Ghar Banduk Biryani

Actor Akash Thosar received a lot of love for his film Sairat. He became an overnight success as Marathi fans loved the film. He played the role of Prashant Kale in the film and won the audience’s hearts. Currently, Akash is preparing for his next film Ghar Banduk Biryani. The audience will be seeing him as a tough avatar in this film and he has prepared for it uniquely.

Sairat’s success enabled Akash to have a huge fanbase. Now, the actor will be seen in another Nagraj Mule directorial Ghar Banduk Biryani and fans will get to see him in a new look. Akash is sporting long hair and the actor himself elaborated on the same.

He said that the director decides what the actor should look like in a film and his look was also pre-decided. He shared that he was very excited to play the character when Nagraj told him about Ghar Banduk Biryani. He prepared his body and had six-pack abs, but the director told him to look slim and not show it off as that was the requirement of the role. Akash said that Nagraj wanted his character to be relatable to the title of the film. So, he worked on his body again.

Akash also revealed how he did not cut his hair for almost two years to keep it long for the film. He said that his hair had become too long and he cut it short just a little bit which led to Nagraj loving his look. It was then that the shooting started.

The trailer of the movie Ghar Banduk Biryani was released about three weeks ago and has received more than 80 lakh views so far. The great response that it got has filled the filmmakers with a hope that the movie should do well in theatres.

Ghar Banduk Biryani features Sayaji Shinde, Somnath Awghade, Sayli Patil, Suraj Pawar, Harshal Gire, Pravin Dalimbkar and Akash in prominent roles. The film is produced under the banner of Zee Studios and Aatpat Productions. The music for the film will be given by AV Prafullchandra.

