Sairat Actor Akash Thosar To Play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj In Bal Shivaji, 1st Look Out

Sairat fame Akash Thosar will play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s role in the upcoming Marathi film titled Bal Shivaji, directed by Ravi Jadhav. Thosar has shared the poster of this film which shows him in the adolescent look of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Fans loved the look and commented that the actor is a perfect fit for the character.

Actress Rinku Rajguru, Akash’s co-star from Sairat, congratulated him. Actors Shiv Thakare, Hardeek Joshi, Deepti Devi, Amruta Khanvilkar, Prasad Oak and composer Hitesh Modak also wished Thosar the best for Bal Shivaji. He also received criticism for his look and one of the social media users commented that he doesn’t suit the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The Bal Shivaji’s team on Tuesday unveiled the first look of the film on the occasion of the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He was crowned as the king of Maratha Swaraj on June 6, 1674, at the Raigad Fort.

Akash Thosar also shared an animated motion glimpse of Bal Shivaji on Instagram which shows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bravely fighting the battles with his adversaries. Fans loved the glimpse and the powerful background music as well.

Director Ravi Jadhav told IANS that Bal Shivaji will show the invaluable contribution made by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s parents, Jijamata and Shahaji Raje Bhosale. Jadhav added that they had built a strong foundation for him as a child. According to the director, this film will show how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s skills were sharpened as a warrior and ruler from a young age. “I worked on the script for nine years and am now all charged up to execute my vision on screen," Jadhav was quoted as saying.

Bal Shivaji is being produced by Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, Ravi Jadhav, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Abhishek Vyas under the banner of Legend Studios, AVS Studios and Ravi Jadhav Films. Sandeep Singh of The Legend Studios earlier told PTI that it will be an honour to make a film on a personality like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Bal Shivaji will hit the floors by the end of 2023 and will be extensively shot all over Maharashtra, as per reports.