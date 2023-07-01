Sairat Star Rinku Rajguru Shares Her No Make-Up Look

Rinku Rajguru is one of the most popular actresses in the Marathi film industry who became a household name after the success of Sairat. Rinku has uploaded some pictures of herself on Instagram where she was seen without make-up. She is seen wearing a peach-coloured top along with a pendant. Rinku is expressing herself through her eyes while posing for the picture. She captioned the post, “Stillness".

Rinku Rajguru made her debut in Nagraj Manjule’s Sairat in 2016. The film received a great response from the audience, and Rinku won a National Award and two Filmfare Marathi awards for her performance in the film. Since then, she has been a part of various projects across different languages. She also reprised her role in the Kannada version of Sairat.

As the actress flaunted her no-makeup look, many of her fans were shocked to see her in her current look. There were many who praised her for her beauty and were delighted to see their favourite actress.

One of the fans commented, “The real beauty". Another user wrote, “You look so beautiful in this look. Love the Sairat beauty."

Recently, Rinku Rajguru shared another series of pictures of her on Instagram. In the post, she was seen donning a blue saree and looking beautiful in it. She captioned the post, “I am an open book…And he can’t read".

Rinku Rajguru was last seen in the Marathi film Aathva Rang Premacha. She made her Bollywood debut in 2022 and starred in Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund. She has another Hindi film named Pinga in the pipeline.