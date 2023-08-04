Saiyami Kher Makes Shocking Revelations, Was Asked To ‘Get Lip And Nose Job Done’ When She Was 18

Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher who is currently awaiting the release of her much-awaited sports drama Ghoomer recently talked about the unrealistic beauty standards in Bollywood film industry. The actress revealed that back when she was starting out in the industry, many people asked her to get a lip and nose job done.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress shared, “When I was starting out, there were a lot of people who said I should get a lip job and even a nose job done, which I think is a very wrong advice to give to 18-year-old. It’s like the society you’re living in is cooperating and accepting the way you are, but you don’t fit the norms set by the industry. These norms really didn’t bother me, but I hope they completely disappear from our industry. we need to accept diversity in showbiz.”

The actress further added, that the film industry of late is doing its best to break these beauty perceptions and encourage healthy conversations about the same. “Things are getting better. There is more awareness and we are celebrating these days with regards to everything, which is very necessary in films, as it’s a large medium where people get easily influenced.

Coming to Ghoomer, the movie tells a triumphant story of a paraplegic sportsperson portrayed by Saiyami Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan. The film has been helmed by R Balki. The film also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

Earlier in an interview with DNA, Saiyami shared, ”Ghoomer has been the most physically and mentally challenging role that I have ever done so far. It’s difficult not only because it’s a cricketer’s role, she’s a handicapped cricketer.”

The film is all set to have a theatrical release on August 18.