Saiyami Kher Took Note From Yuvraj Singh To Prepare For Her Character In Ghoomer: 'Can't Wait For Him To...'

Saiyami Kher mentions a lot of preparation– physical and mental– went into creating her character in her upcoming movie Ghoomer, where she is playing the part of a cricketer, a para athlete who has lost one arm. One of the biggest inspirations was ace cricketer Yuvraj Singh . The explosive batsman helped her prepare mentally for the role.

Saiyami says, “For me Ghoomer is a film about triumph. And Yuv’is career has been an inspiring triumph. A sports person does not just prepare physically but also mentally. I feel Yuvraj’s story has been a story that has inspired me and many like me. To be at the peak of his career and then go through cancer and come back from there speaks volumes about his mental tenacity. Yuvi has known my love for cricket, I can’t wait for him to see it.’

Ghoomer’ promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that intertwines emotion, drama, and sheer entertainment and is a befitting inspiring human triumphant tale against all odds. As the curtains rose and the film was showcased for the very first time at the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne, the audience was enthralled by the magic that unfolded on screen and the film received a thunderous applause and standing ovation.

At the opening night, Abhishek shared, “I’m grateful for this platform for the world premiere of our film. Ghoomer is a labour of love. This has been Balki’s dream for a long time. I don’t think there’s any better way of giving back to a game you love so passionately, by making a film dedicated to it”.

The movie is directed by R Balki and the story, which is currently in the post-production stage, is co-written by Balki, along with Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani, and is inspired by the story of Karoly Takacs, the late Hungarian right-hand shooter who won two Olympic gold medals with his left hand after his other hand was seriously injured. Ghoomer will also have Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in important roles.