Sajid Nadiadwala Promises Sequel to Salman Khan's Kick: 'It’s completely Written But Needs Time'

Sajid Nadiadwala has shared an update on the sequel of his film, Salman Khan-starrer Kick. He mentioned that Salman Khan has read the script, which is now complete. They are now looking for a good time to release the action-packed movie.

In 2014, Sajid made his directorial debut with Kick, which not only had another entertaining performance by Salman Khan but also starred actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Randeep Hooda in prominent roles. Nawazuddin portrayed the antagonist, while Randeep portrayed a police officer. The film also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and minted a whopping box office collection of ₹200 crore.

Speaking about Kick 2, Sajid told Pinkvilla that Kick is his favourite project, and whenever he discusses the sequel, he receives overwhelming responses from the audience and the film industry. He assured that Kick will have a follow-up as the script is already written but requires time for proper execution. “Now, I promise that there will be an extension to Kick. The subject is there on paper, it’s completely written but needs time. We need a bigger scale and a better time for its release," he said.

Sajid said that for Kick to materialise, a revival in cinema consumption is important. “We need to have cinema consumption back in fashion for us to make Kick. Once we are back to normal, I will be ready to take Kick 2 on floors. Salman has also heard it and now I just need the excitement of the audience to come back and then we can plan Kick 2 accordingly,” he said.

With his upcoming film, Salman is all set to present the third instalment of his successful spy franchise, tentatively titled Tiger 3. Once again, Salman will portray the character of an Indian spy in the film. Joining him will be Katrina Kaif, who has previously played a spy in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and will be reprising her role for Tiger 3.