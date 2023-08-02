Sakshi Agarwal’s Bodycon Black Dress Is The Perfect Inspiration For A Date Night Outfit

Tamil actress Sakshi Agarwal rose to fame after making an appearance in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3. She recently celebrated her 33rd birthday on July 20. On the special occasion, she took the internet by storm with some sizzling photos of herself. Though Sakshi is primarily known for sporting comfy looks, she is making heads turn these days with a completely new avatar. Sakshi’s fiery pictures are all over the Internet and fans are awestruck to see her mesmerising beauty.

Her latest photoshoot is also garnering attention. Sakshi Agarwal, recently, shared a string of pictures on Instagram. Her sultry pictures have left fashion enthusiasts and critics amazed, and very rightly so! Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Adjust my hair, adjust my clothes, so I can get that fire post.” The stunning set of pictures displayed Sakshi in a gorgeous black bodycon dress.

The outfit featured a thin strap and a body-hugging shape, which perfectly flaunted her hourglass figure. She completed the look with minimal makeup that included dewy soft eyes and light brown lipstick. The well-defined eyebrows and light pink blush perfectly blended with her natural beauty, defining her sharp features even better. She accentuated her smoking-hot look with wavy open tresses and small-sized studs. Looking at her oh-so-gorgeous pictures, it won’t be wrong to say that the diva oozed glamour as she amped her look in the classiest way possible. It seems like black is her colour.

In another post, she shared some more pictures in the same black dress and wrote, “If I’m gonna be a mess, I might just be a hot mess.”

Sakshi Agarwal, besides working in the Tamil Entertainment industry, has also won hearts with her performance in Malayalam and Kannada films. Before making it big in the glam world, Sakshi was working in the IT industry. Needless to mention, she is popular among the masses for her role alongside superstar Rajinikanth in the action-drama Kaala, which was released in 2018. She was also seen in Viswasam and Aranmanai 3, which helped her mark a place in the industry.