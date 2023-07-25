Sakshi Dhoni Calls Herself a 'Huge' Allu Arjun Fan, Says 'I Watched All His Movies'

Former Indian Cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni have forayed into films with their production house, Dhoni Entertainment. Their maiden production will reportedly be a romantic Tamil movie titled Let’s Get Married. Recently, in a press conference, Sakshi gushed like a “huge fan” about one of her favourite stars, Allu Arjun. She expressed her admiration for the Telugu superstar and disclosed that she has watched all of his movies.

A video, shared by an Allu Arjun fan page, shows Sakshi Dhoni responding to questions from journalists. She said, “You know I’ve seen all Allu Arjun movies. All of it. But, I don’t think that there was Netflix or Hotstar. It was all on YouTube, on Goldmine Productions. They used to put all the Telugu movies in Hindi. So growing up, I watched all Allu Arjun movies, and I’m a huge, huge fan.".

he don't need any pan india movies Like Bahubali KGF to become a pan india starHe is already theFIRST PAN INDIA STAR @alluarjun 👑 pic.twitter.com/n1hHG9jCoc — Allu Arjun FC (@AlluArjunHCF) July 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Let’s Get Married (LGM) is helmed by Ramesh Thamilmani and stars Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadiya, Yogi Babu and RJ Vijay. The poster was unveiled on April 10, 2023, and showed Harish, Nadiya and Ivana inside an engagement ring and the actor holding an empty ring box. Nadiya, who has played the role of mother, can be seen looking angrily at Harish’s love interest- Ivana. Expressing his excitement, Harish tweeted, “Pinching myself as namma Thala, MS Dhoni, himself released the first look of LGM. What more could a die-hard fan ask for? Thank you, sir. This ride only gets better from here.”

On the other hand, Allu Arjun has many exciting works in the pipeline. He is all set to collaborate with Trivikram for the fourth time for an untitled project, which will be bankrolled by Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts and S Radha Krishna’s Harika and Hassine Creations. Together, they have delivered famous and hit movies like Julayi in 2012, S/O Sathyamurthy in 2015 and then in 2020, he starred in the commercially successful movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo

Apart from this, the actor will also feature in the highly anticipated film, Pushpa: The Rule, which is the sequel to his 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1. The second instalment will be fronted by ace filmmaker Sukumar and is slated to release in 2024. He also has a big-budget movie with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.