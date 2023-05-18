Salaar: Massive Update On Prabhas And Prashant Neel's Mass Entertainer

One of the biggest names in the South film industry, Prabhas will don an action-packed avatar for his next, Salaar. Touted to be an out-and-out mass action entertainer, the project has been made under the direction of filmmaker Prashanth Neel. Ever since the announcement of the movie, fans have been keeping a keen eye on every update of the film.

In the meantime, a piece of massive news regarding the interval episode of Salaar has been leaked. The 20-minute interval block is believed to be the best in Prabhas’ career. The action scenes are likely to give goosebumps to the audience. It has been further revealed that the twist regarding Prabhas’ second character will leave the fans on the edge of their seats.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Saalar’s overseas deal was locked for Rs 70 crore. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur on a huge budget under the banner of Hombale Films, the venture will feature Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be seen as Vardharaja Mannaar in the movie starring Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles.

Originally made in Telugu, Salaar will also be dubbed in multiple languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. After being delayed several times, the drama is finally scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on 28th September this year.

Prabhas’ lineup includes Om Raut’s mythological drama, Adipurush, based on the epic tale of Ramayana. The film will showcase Prabhas in the role of Ram, while Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita. Adding on, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh will also play crucial roles in the movie.

Meanwhile, the Baahubali star is also working on the science-fiction drama titled Project K. He will be seen sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwin’s directorial.