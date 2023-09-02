Salaar POSTPONED! Prabhas Starrer Not Releasing On Sept 28; New Date To Be Out Soon

A short teaser of Prashanth Neel’s directorial Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire ignited great anticipation among the masses. Since then the audience has been waiting for its release while the makers are equally excited to present this mega-action entertainer to them. Coming from the house of the biggest action director Prashanth Neel is Indeed a big reason for audience excitement and considering the same he is also not leaving any stone unturned to deliver the best to the audience and is in no mood of hurry for its release.

As per the source close to the project, “Director Prashanth Neel doesn’t want to compromise on the final product of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Hence he has decided to work on the post-production to prioritize every detail to be perfect despite the buzz for the film being at a time high. However, to ensure the best product to be delivered to the audience, the film will be released in November around Diwali. Meanwhile, the director is working on the post-production, the makers, Hombale Films will soon announce the new release date of the film."

#BreakingNews…PRABHAS: ‘SALAAR’ TO ARRIVE IN NOV… #Salaar is NOT arriving on 28 Sept 2023, it’s OFFICIAL now… The post-production work of this #Prabhas starrer is going on in full swing… #HombaleFilms - the producers - are bringing the film in Nov 2023… New release date… pic.twitter.com/SbOLGSobz5— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2023

While the release of Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has been eagerly looked up to by the masses, this news has indeed piqued it a notch higher as to see what Prashanth Neel is about to come with this time. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is indeed one of the biggest films that marks the first collaboration between the KGF director Prashanth Neel and Baahubali star Prabhas.

Talking about Salaar, the film is touted to portray a storyline, aesthetics and action sequences that have not been seen before. The dynamic on-screen presence of Prabhas is sure to captivate the audience, leaving them spellbound. As anticipation builds, fans are also excited to see Prashanth Neel’s work in Salaar as they have a lot of expectations from the director. The expectations from the director are high because of the palette he offered through KGF.

Notably, Salaar will be released in two parts. The first part of the film has been titled Salaar: The Ceasefire. It will feature Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumarnan and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Scheduled for a theatrical release on September 28, the film will be out nationwide in Telugu along with dubbed versions of Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.