Salaar Teaser Date Out: Prabhas Ready To Emerge From Adipurush Failure, Teaser to Drop On This Date

Good news for Prabhas fans waiting for an update on Salaar, the teaser date is out! On Monday, KGF director Prashanth Neel announced that Salaar teaser will be arriving this week. The filmmaker took to Twitter and announced that the Salaar teaser arrives on July 6. Fans will have to wake up a tad early on July 6 for the teaser will arrive at 5:12 am.

The news was shared with a poster of Salaar. In the poster, Prabhas was seen standing with a weapon in his hand, attacking a man and a crowd watches him. Hombale Films shared the poster with the caption, “Brace yourself for the most violent man, Salaar. Watch #SalaarTeaser on July 6th at 5:12 AM."

Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film brings director Prashanth Neel, who directed KGF, and Prabhas together for the first time. Salaar is also Prabhas’ first film since his massive film Adipurush failed at the box office. Last week, as the film completed 13 days at the box office, tracker Sacnilk reported that the total domestic collection of Adipurush in all languages stands at Rs 281 crore. Although Adipurush did not perform as per expectations, Salaar is expected to perform well at the box office.

Besides Prabhas, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. As per the media reports, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be playing the villain in the film. It is also reported that Shruti Haasan in lead role opposite Prabhas.

Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film will be released in theaters on 28 September 2023. The movie is shot in different parts of the world, including India, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.