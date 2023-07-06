Salaar Teaser: Fan Spots MAJOR Clue Hinting At Biggest Crossover Between Prabhas, KGF Star Yash

Salaar teaser finally dropped on Thursday morning, with Prabhas taking over an avatar of “the most violent" man. The teaser, which released at 5:12am, has taken the internet by storm, quite literally. Prabhas fans are super duper excited to see their beloved star in hardcore action mode in Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE.

While the teaser of the Prashanth Neel directorial has been receiving rave reviews, eagle-eyed Prabhas fans have spotted a tiny detail in the new promo which hints at the biggest crosser between the Baahubali star and KGF actor Yash. A fan tweeted two screenshots featuring KGF: Chapter 2 post credit scene and Salaar teaser and the two pics looked strikingly similar to each other. This has led to speculation that Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film is connected to Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2.

Well, what exactly this means for Salaar remains to be seen, but it seems to suggest that the movie may feature the biggest South crossover between Prabhas and Yash.

Hombale Films’ Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE is set to feature a stellar ensemble cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 28, 2023, in five languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

Salaar comes at a crucial point for Prabhas. The actor recently faced a box disaster in Adipurush and fans are hoping that Salaar breathes new life into his career. Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, opened big at the box office but nose-dived by the end of the first weekend at the box office following negative public reviews and backlash over alleged distorted representation of the Hindu epic, Ramayana.