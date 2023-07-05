Salaar Teaser Release Time In India, UK, US: Where To Watch It FIRST?

It was at the beginning of this week when the makers of Prabhas starrer Salaar began bracing fans for the release of its teaser. The upcoming action-thriller also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles, has now become one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. Just a day ago, the release date of Salaar teaser was made official via social media. But what’s important to note is the time of the teaser’s release. Unlike other films, the makers have planned to drop it early in the morning and there’s a crucial reason behind their unusual strategy. Here’s everything that you need to know about Salaar’s release date and time.

Salaar teaser release date

The production house of the film, Hombale Films shared a brand-new poster of Salaar while revealing the teaser release date on Monday, June 3. The intense monochromatic still features a silhouette of Prabhas welding a hammer-like weapon. The lead protagonist has wounded an enemy in the poster that was shared with the tagline, “Brace yourself for the most violent man." The Salaar teaser is set to release on Thursday, July 6 in India and most of the other countries. However, in the US it will occur a day prior on Thursday evening owing to the different time zone. Check out the announcement here:

Salaar teaser release time

Just like the teaser release date, even the timing of its premier differs in various countries. In India, all Prabhas fans will be able to watch the actor’s first glimpse in the film at 5.12 am (IST) in the morning. In the UK, the teaser will be made available at 12.42 am (GMT). Since the US follows multiple time zones, the scheduled timings on July 5 are 7.42 pm (EST), 4.42 pm (PST), and 6.42 pm (CST).

While revealing a list of Salaar teaser release times for different zones, the makers stated, “The clock is ticking, and excitement is building. Salaar teaser drops in the next 24 hours. Make sure your timers are set, no matter where you are." Check out the timings of your country in the list below:

The clock is ticking and excitement is building ⏰#SalaarTeaser drops in the next 24 hours. Make sure your timers are set, no matter where you are. 🌎#Salaar Teaser out tomorrow at 5:12 AM IST on https://t.co/Sg2BuxBKNA pic.twitter.com/RtKnoEeL8e— Salaar (@SalaarTheSaga) July 4, 2023

Where to watch Salaar teaser?

The teaser will be made available on the social media handles of the movie’s production house including YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the movie is touted to feature a revenge-based plot. It is likely to be about a gangster’s plight of taking on a criminal squad to fulfil the promise made to his dying friend. Salaar releases theatrically on September 28.