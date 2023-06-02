Salim Khan Did Not Like Son Salman's Role In Baghban, Called It ‘Artificial’

Salman Khan, after making his Bollywood debut in the later 1980s, became a household name for his portrayal of innocent, kind, and polite characters in Sooraj Barjatya’s films. But when Salman played a similar character named Alok Malhotra in Ravi Chopra’s 2003 movie Baghban, his father, producer and screenwriter Salim Khan, was not quite impressed. He believed that Salman did not look real in the role. In an old chat with Sooraj Barjatya, Salman revealed what was his father’s reaction after watching him as Alok in Baghban. The acclaimed producer had commented that instead of looking like a kind hero, he resembled a “blind” man. Salman Khan was quoted as saying by The Indian Express, “I had a problem in Baghban as well, where my father said, ‘Why are you looking blind?’ I asked, ‘Blind?’" The star added that, according to his father, he was “not looking like a nice man” but appeared “artificial” on screen.

Further, Salman expressed that while Alok’s character was appreciated by the audience at the time, he personally believed that the innocence and humility that needed to be portrayed were not genuine. “I played that very wrong. It was appreciated and everything, but I understood as an actor that I’ve failed miserably in that, and my father caught it,” Salman was quoted as saying by the publication. The actor garnered much praise for his performances in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, Maine Pyar Kiya etc. But Baghban seems to be amiss, as per the star himself.

But the director, Ravi Chopra, believed otherwise. The report mentioned that he had chosen Salman because of his “decent” looks. The portal quoted the director’s old interview when he said, “His character is indebted to the man who has raised him. Salman has done a great job."

Salman Khan played the adopted son of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s characters in Baghban. The film follows the journey of the pair as their own children abandon them while their adoptive son looks after his aging parents. It also starred Aman Verma, Samir Soni, Saahil Chadha, Nasir Khan, Divya Dutta, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal, Mahima Choudhury, and others in significant roles.

Salman was most recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hedge. The film was released on Eid and was much liked by his fands. The actor is currently working on Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie will see him reprising his role as an agent opposite Katrina Kaif. Among other commitments, reportedly, Salman will also begin filming for Bigg Boss OTT soon.