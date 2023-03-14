Salma Khan, Helen Make Rare Public Appearance, Attend Ananya Panday's Cousin Alanna's Mehendi

Salma Khan and Helen, Salim Khan’s wives, made a rare public appearance on Tuesday. The duo joined the Khan family to attend Alanna Panday’s mehendi ceremony which is being held at Arbaaz Khan’s home in Mumbai. Alanna, who is Ananya Panday’s cousin, is getting married to her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray V. In pictures shared by the paparazzi, Helen and Salma were seen along with Alvira Khan and Deanne Panday.

For the special occasion, Helen and Salma twinned in white. Meanwhile, the bride and groom were seen wearing green outfits. While Alanna was seen wearing a floral-themed lehenga, leaving her hair open, her fiance Ivor was seen wearing kurta-pyjama with a floral Nehru jacket. Check out the pictures below:

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray are getting married on March 16 in Mumbai. And now, her pre-wedding ceremonies have started. Alanna arranged a pre-wedding bridal party and Ananya was at her cousin’s house in Mumbai where the dress code was all white.

Alanna is the daughter of Chikki Panday, Chunky’s elder brother. She is a social media influencer and a model, and her fiancé Ivor is a videographer and photographer. According to reports, their haldi ceremony will take place at the Panday house, while the wedding will take place at the Taj Palace.

The couple, who primarily resides in the United States, have been engaged since November 2021. At the time, Alanna revealed that she had a beautiful proposal before she and Ivor travelled to India for an engagement party. The Panday family had come together to celebrate their union.

Read all the Latest Movies News here