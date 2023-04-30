Salman Khan Admits Fault Must Be In Him As He Opens Up On Marriage, Says 'Ek Biwi Honi Chahiye..'

Salman Khan has often been asked about his marriage plans. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor is repeatedly asked if he is planning to ‘settle down’ soon. However, in a recent interview, Salman opened up about his marriage plans and admitted that the fault must be in him. He shared how things have not worked out over the years and went on to say that one must have a wife at least.

“Jab Uper Walah chahega, Sir (When God Almighty wills so). Two individuals are needed for marriage. In the first case, the marriage did not happen. When I said yes, somebody said, no. When somebody said yes, I said no. Now there is ‘no’ from both sides. When both sides say ‘yes’, the marriage will take place. There’s still time. I am 57. I want this time it should be the first and last. Matlab ek biwi honi chahiye (There should be a wife)," Salman told India TV in a recent episode of Aap Ki Adalat.

Recalling his previous girlfriends, Salman doubted if the fault lies in him and hoped that they all are happy with whoever they are today. “All my previous girlfriends were good, the fault lies in me. When the first one left, it could have been her fault, when the second one and then the third one left, there could be faults with them, but with the fourth one, doubt creeps in whether fault lies with them or me. In the fifth case, it could have been 60:40. But when more left, it is then confirmed that it was my fault. None of them had any fault. It is only my fault. Probably a kind of fear in their mind that I may not be able to give them happiness in life. I am sure they are all happy wherever they are," the actor added.

Salman Khan has had several relationships in the showbiz industry. He has been liked with Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur and Zarina Khan among others in the past. However, it should also be noted that the actor never confirmed or denied his relationships.

On the work front, Salman Khan was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film hit theatres on April 21. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Next, Salman will soon be seen in Tiger 3. It is scheduled to hit the screens in November 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will see Salman and Katrina Kaif return with their spy avatars.

