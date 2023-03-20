Salman Khan Advised to Avoid Outdoor Events, Actor Not in Mumbai Following Threat Mail: Report

In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Following this, security has been beefed up outside his house and the actor’s family has advised him to avoid outdoor shoots. According to a source close to the police, the mood around the actor’s residence is quite serious after he received the threat.

“Everyone in Salman Khan’s family and his team are serious and very concerned about his safety. These new threats have shaken things up, but they also know that the police has responded well and is making sure that the security arrangements are appropriate," ETimes quoted a source as saying.

They continued, “His team has been told to avoid any on-ground events for the next few days. He also has a movie (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) release coming up and they will have to plan any promotional activities accordingly." According to the publication, the actor is not in Mumbai and it is not known when he will return.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Brar for threatening Salman Khan through e-mail. Salman Khan received a threat mail, post which the FIR was lodged at Bandra Police station under sections 506 (2), 120 (B) and 34 of IPC. Security has been beefed up outside Salman’s residence in Mumbai.

The threat refers to a recent interview that Bishnoi gave from Tihar jail, where he claimed that his life mission was to bump off the actor, reported Indian Express. According to the FIR, the email was sent from the ID of one Mohit Garg. It stated that Goldy Brar wanted to talk to Salman. Referring to the interview, he stated in the mail that if the actor wants to close the matter then he needs to talk to them.

In a recent interview with ABP news, Bishnoi mentioned that the ‘goal of his life’ is to kill Salman Khan and added that the matter will end only after the actor apologises to the Bishnoi community for allegedly killing the blackbuck.

