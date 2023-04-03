Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Spotted in the 'Same Frame' After 24 Years, Photo Goes Viral

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sent their fans into a frenzy after they attended Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala (separately, obviously) in Mumbai on Saturday night. The fact that they both were under the same roof was undeniable enough to make their fans excited. However, a photo from the event has now gone viral in which Aishwarya and Salman are captured in the same frame.

In the photo, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Salman can be seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan, Nita Ambani and Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. However, that’s not all. Eagle-eyed fans were able to spot Aishwarya in the photo. One user wrote, “Who noticed Salman and Aishwarya in the same pic?" Another one commented, “Aishwarya and Salman Khan in one frame." “SALMAN and Aishwarya almost in same frame," wrote a third user.

Salman and Aishwarya were last seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 1999 romantic musical Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film also featured Ajay Devgn.

For the fashion gala, Aishwarya Rai chose to dress in a traditional black salwar kameez. Looking elegant in the outfit, she walked the fashion gala’s pink carpet with her daughter Aaradhya. Much like her mother, Aaradhya too wore a traditional salwar suit for the night.

Aishwarya was also present at the inauguration event of the NMACC. The event took place on Friday night with several stars, including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and many more attending it.

Read all the Latest Movies News here