Salman Khan And Bhagyashree Unveil The Romantic Title Track Of Avnish Barjatya's Dono; Watch

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree came together virtually on Wednesday to unveil the title track of the upcoming romantic film, Dono, directed by Avnish S. Barjatya. The film marks the debut of Rajvir Deol, son of Sunny Deol, and Paloma, daughter of Poonam Dhillon.

The song’s title track from the movie created a lot of excitement when its short preview was released last month. People wanted to hear it even before they saw the movie’s trailer or knew when it would be out. The music for the movie is made by a group of musicians called Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, and this title track is the first song from the movie’s collection of 8 songs. It was written by Irshad Kamil and sung by Armaan Malik.

The song’s video was filmed in a glasshouse with rain in the background, and it looks like a classic romantic song. The song is about common things like falling in love and the ups and downs of telling someone you love them.