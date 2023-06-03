In a post credit scene of Yash Raj Films’ blockbuster movie Pathaan, Bollywood’s two iconic stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, contemplate retirement. And while it’s Pathaan and Tiger talking in the scene, digging deeper into the metaphor, it becomes clear to see that their conversation is not about retiring from their spy roles as Pathaan and Tiger, but handing over the reins of the Hindi cinema to someone from the younger acting lot.

However, the duo eventually decides to continue carrying the responsibility because “desh ka sawal hai.” Just like their characters, a majority of people is of the opinion that Salman and SRK are irreplaceable. In fact, we recently caught up with Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor who recalled watching the classic scene from Pathaan on the big screen, and echoed a similar sentiment. “They can’t be replaced," Shahid told us in an exclusive interview ahead of the release of his new movie Bloody Daddy on JioCinema.

Shahid Kapoor believes that it will be very difficult for the actors from younger generation to achieve that kind of stardom because today’s stars are more exposed due to social media and the audience has many more options for entertainment other than just watching films in theatres.

“The actors of this generation will have to find themselves," he said, before confidently adding, “They will find an audience. I respect the actors of this generation. Some of them have done phenomenal work. I think at an early stage of their careers, some of the actors, be it my generation or Hrithik Roshan down all the way till Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, this is the new crop; may be Hrithik is too established I shouldn’t call him the new crop, but yes after that generation, all of them have done some fantastic work. Ten or fifteen years ago, you did six films in a year and out of that one worked. Other five films people forgave. You don’t live in that time anymore."

Shahid continued, “So, I think this generation will have to deal with a far more challenging circumstances. Did you have this kind of digital content 15 years back? You had no options. (Back in the days), if you wanted to watch any content you had to watch it either at home or go to a theatre. But today, you can watch YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, reels, shorts or TikTok. You have malls, gaming rooms and so many other options available in terms of choices today. It’s far tougher for this generation to kind of have that kind of success."

Having said that, “good content" plays one of the most significant roles in making an actor “a superstar," the Kabir Singh star said.

“I don’t think any superstar can say they were a superstar just because people came," Shahid pointed out. “It’s the movies that they have done and the characters and dialogues that have been written for them, the way that low angle shot and drama and the close ups where their eyes are looking in a certain way (that made them superstar). Why the same actor looks bad in one movie and looks so good in another movie? It’s the same actor, no? Why is that superstar angle not working? You are superstar because of the work you have done and that credit belongs to everybody who participated in those movies. I feel collaboratively better work has to be done."

“You might be the biggest superstar but your films can flop and that’s true for everybody. So, it’s really content that speaks and I feel this generation of boys are very, very good. But it was a great fun watching that scene on the big screen. I was laughing while I was watching it and I thought it was super cool of them (Salman and SRK) to put it out there and fair enough. They are who they are. Nobody needs to define that. They are fantastic," Shahid concluded.