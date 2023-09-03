Salman Khan And Sunny Deol Interact With Each Other At Gadar 2 Success Party, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Sunny Deol’s recently released film Gadar 2 is breaking all box office records and how. Almost after 4 weeks, after it’s release, the film has minted over Rs 493 crores and is racing towards the Rs 500 cro mark. Just a day ago, Sunny Deol hosted a star-studded party to celebrate the success of Gadar 2. Joining him at the celebrations were Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and others. Among all the celebs, Salman Khan too had graced the occasion and he was even seen interacting with Sunny Deol.

In a video shared by the paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani, one can see Salman Khan and Sunny Deol engrossed in talking with each other, among a sea of guests. At one point, Sunny Deol even puts his hands on Salma! Khan’s shoulders. Both the actors looked dapper in black formal attire.

Netizens were glad to see the two Iconic actors together, as they flooded the comment section with reactions. While several of them dropped hearts and fire emojis, a fan wrote, “Love them both." Another one commented,

“Lion aur tiger." Someone else said,

“BOTH MY FAVOURITE IN ONE FRAME❤️❤️." A fan also stated, “Hero with hero."

Salman joined other superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. The trio was spotted making their way to the party at different times of the night. While Shah Rukh and Aamir were seen posing with Sunny after the party, Salman wasn’t spotted with Sunny on the red carpet. Nevertheless, our filmy hearts were jumping with joy to see the film industry come together to celebrate Gadar 2’s success.

Released on August 11, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. It is an official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar also appreciated the film and shared that it has ‘blown away’ everyone’s mind. “Gadar has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film which was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens," KJo told Indian Express. Not just this, but when asked whom he would message if he hypothetically got his hands on Sunny’s phone, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director joked that he’d text the entire film industry and tell them that ‘this is how it’s done’.