Salman Khan Asks Fans To Prioritise Education Over Stars' Ego In Old Video: 'What Rubbish Is This'

Despite the controversies surrounding Salman Khan’s professional and personal life, the actor continues to be a fan favourite. The actor, known for his brutally honest take on things and glib mouth, once opened up on priorities of the audience. He had said that audiences should only watch a film if they have ‘extra money’, adding that it’s about putting them first and then his box office collections collections. The clip from a press conference is going viral on Reddit.

He says, “If you have extra money, then only go and watch a film. I might be the only actor who says that. For me it’s them first and then my collections. Nehi toh, main toh chalta rahunga – iss range mein, higher range mein, ya neeche ke range ke andar. Jitna mujhe naam, shahurat, paise kamana tha main kama chuka hai. uska greed hain hee nehi mere dimaag ke andar. Ab bachho ke exams chal rahe hain and you expect the family to go and watch films? What rubbish is this? Pehle padh le, homework complete kar le, uske baad jaake picture dekhe. These things come first for me before selfish things. Compete karne ke liye apne dost, yaar ke saath, we promote the film to such a level that people come to the theatres to satisfy our ego and make us number one in the industry."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in multi-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film failed to leave a mark at the box office. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2. Next up, he will be seen in Tiger 3. It is part of YRF Spy Universe and is the third film from the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides Salman Khan, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance in the movie. It is scheduled to hit theatres on November 10.