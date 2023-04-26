Salman Khan Asks Karan Johar 'Aapne Shaadi Kyun Nahi Ki' in Viral Video; KJo Says 'I'm Virgin...'

Salman Khan, who is currently on cloud nine after the success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has a great sense of humour. And it is very much visible in this old video which has gone viral on social media. In the video, which is from an award show, Salman Khan and Karan Johar’s fun banter has left everyone including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and others into splits.

The video has been shared on Reddit. In the small clip, Salman Khan is seen asking Karan Johar why he did not get married. The filmmaker answered, “I am also a virgin. Technically.” Salman again asked, “Yeh technically or not technically kya hota hai?” Karan said, “Yeh backstage bataunga. Pun intended.” Following this, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and others were seen laughing loudly. Even Salman Khan also cannot control his laughter.

As soon as the video was shared, fans rushed to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Why does he keep talking about sex. Looks like either he is addicted to it or not getting enough.” Another wrote, “This has to be the most hilarious banter that took place on the award show. Nowadays we get only cringe.”

On the work front, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is nearing Rs 100 crore mark. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, and Palak Tiwari. Recently, he also expressed his gratitude towards the fans and moviegoers on social media. The actor took to his Twitter handle on Sunday and dropped a picture of himself. Thanking his fans, he wrote, “Thank u for all your love n support . Thank u , really appreciate it #KBKJ." He also has Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in his kitty.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is returning to director’s chair with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which will release this year. It stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

