Salman Khan Calls AR Rahman 'Average,' Asks 'Mere Liye Kab...' In Viral Video; See His SAVAGE Reply

An old video of Salman Khan poking fun at music composer AR Rahman is going viral on Reddit. In the video, Salman can be heard jokingly calling Rahman an “average" composer. The video has been grabbing many eyeballs, with netizens sharing mixed reactions in the comment section.

During an event in 2014, Salman referred to Rahman as an “average” artist, only to quickly ask the music maestro to work with him. “Humare liye kab kaam karoge?" Salman asked the Oscar-winning composer. Rahman later joked, “He (Salman) will have to do the kind of films I like, only then I’ll work with him.” Interestingly, Rahman scored for Salman Khan starrer Yuvvraaj in 2008. One user commented on the video: “AR Rahman doesn’t like Salman Khan - body language tells us all. Salman tried to shake ARR hands after calling him average but ARR kept hands in his pocket so Salman forcibly took ARR hands out from his pocket." Another one pointed out, “Salman most definitely was sarcastic when he said Rahman is ‘average’."

Meanwhile, in 2020, Rahman took the internet by shock when he revealed that there was a gang spreading false rumours about him in Bollywood, which stopped him from getting work in the Hindi film industry.

While speaking to Radio Mirchi, Rahman had said, “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. When Mukesh Chhabra came to me (for Dil Bechara), I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”