Salman Khan Celebrates 35 Years In Bollywood, Says It Passed In A Jiffy; 'Went By Like 35 Days'

Salman Khan has clocked a milestone of 35 years in the film industry today. While his debut came with the 1988 movie Biwi Ho To Aisi, he tasted success with his second film Maine Pyar Kiya, where he portrayed the role of Prem opposite Bhagyashree’s Suman. To celebration of this occasion, his fans trended the hashtag trend #35YearsOfSalmanKhanReign on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. That apart, Salman Khan shared a montage video featuring scenes from his movies to mark the day.

Salman has found success as a producer too. He started Salman Khan Films in 2011 with Chillar Party and then hit big with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, a film that conquered the box office and won awards and critical acclaim.

Sharing the video, Salman wrote, “35 years went by like 35 days. Thank u for your love ❤️" Many took to the comments section to congratulate him.

Salman’s most recent filmi outing was Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a film that didn’t resonate well with both critics and viewers. However, despite mixed reviews, the film managed to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office, largely thanks to Salman’s star power. He also made cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan earlier this year, and he recently wrapped up his role as the host for Season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT.

Meanwhile, Salman’s eagerly anticipated action thriller, Tiger 3, is on the horizon. This installment, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is the third in the Tiger franchise. Scheduled for release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu this Diwali, the film features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and also stars Katrina Kaif. It is a part of the YRF Spy Universe, has secured the talents of prominent Hollywood action director Mark Scizak, known for his work in visual blockbusters such as Dunkirk and The Dark Knight Rises alongside Christopher Nolan.