Home » Movies » Salman Khan Clarifies Not Casting for Film or Hired Agents: 'Legal Action Will Be Taken If...'
1-MIN READ

Salman Khan Clarifies Not Casting for Film or Hired Agents: 'Legal Action Will Be Taken If...'

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 14:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Salman Khan issues a warning.

Salman Khan has issued a statement clarifying that he and his production house are not hiring for a film currently.

Salman Khan and his production house, Salman Khan Films, has issued a clarification that they are not hiring actors for a film currently. The actor took to Twitter and Instagram to issue an ‘official statement’ regarding this. He added that if he and his team will take legal actions if they come across people using his name falsely. Salman did not reveal the reason behind the sudden statement.

“This is to clarify that neither Mr. Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan’s of SRK’s name in any unauthorised manner," his statement read.

This is a developing story, please stay tuned.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma
Tags:
  1. Salman Khan
  2. bollywood
first published:July 17, 2023, 14:01 IST
last updated:July 17, 2023, 14:01 IST