Salman Khan Clarifies Not Casting for Film or Hired Agents: 'Legal Action Will Be Taken If...'

Salman Khan and his production house, Salman Khan Films, has issued a clarification that they are not hiring actors for a film currently. The actor took to Twitter and Instagram to issue an ‘official statement’ regarding this. He added that if he and his team will take legal actions if they come across people using his name falsely. Salman did not reveal the reason behind the sudden statement.

“This is to clarify that neither Mr. Salman Khan nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using Mr Khan’s of SRK’s name in any unauthorised manner," his statement read.

