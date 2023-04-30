Salman Khan Confesses He Had More Than 6 Girlfriends, Says ‘Sab Hi Acchi Thi...’

Apart from his films, Salman Khan has been always in the news due to his rumoured love affairs. The actor recently admitted that he has dated for than six women in his life, but the relationships were never successful. In the recent episode of Aap Ki Adalat, Salman opened up about his personal life, especially about his relationships.

The actor admitted that he’s always been unlucky in love and that the fault lines within him. He added, “Fault mujh mein hi lie karta hai. Kyunke jab ek jaati hai toh fault unme tha, doosri jaati hai toh fault unme hee hai, teesri jaati hai toh unhi mein hai…chauthi mein thora doubt aata hai, ke fault unme hain ya mujhe hai? Paanchvi mein bhi.. 60-40 ka. Usse zyada jab jaane lagti hai tab woh confirm kar jati hai ke fault mera hee tha. Mera hee tha. Toh isme kisika dosh nehi hai. Mera hee dosh hai. Shayad ek fear ka ho ke main unko woh zindagi, woh sukh na de pau jo ki unke dimaag mein hai. I’m sure sab apni apni jagah bahut khush hai (I’m unlucky in love. When someone comes into my life, it will happen. Actually, all of them [former girlfriends] were good. The fault lies with me. Because when one woman leaves, it could be her fault, the next time someone leaves, it could still be her fault, the third time also, it could possibly be the woman’s fault.. But the fourth time, a little doubt creeps into your mind whether the fault is the woman or is it mine. The fifth time also it feels like a 60-40 probability. But when it starts to go beyond that, then I can confirm that the fault lies with me. It certainly lies with me. I have no one to blame. It’s my own fault. Maybe, it comes from a place of fear – you know, that I won’t be able to give them the life, the happiness that they think they deserve. I’m sure everyone is happy in their own lives).”

Salman Khan’s rumoured affair with Somi Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, and the latest being Pooja Hegde has always garnered attention. Apart from then, he was rumoured to be dating Zareen Khan, Ilulia Vantur, Sneha Ullal too.

Salman’s first girlfriend was famous actor Ashok Kumar’s granddaughter and Bollywood actress Kiara Advani’s aunt, Shaheen Jaffrey. Reportedly, Salman was so in love with her that he even introduced her to his parents.

Currently, Salman Khan is single and fully focused on his work. His recent release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has been doing well at the box office. The actor has YRF’s Tiger 3 and Pathaan vs. Tiger in his pipeline.

