Salman Khan Confirms Palak Tiwari's Relationship Status? Actor Says 'Woh Already...'

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Recently, the actor and the entire cast and crew of the much-awaited film gathered in Mumbai for the trailer launch event. Although the event was a grand affair, it was a particular incident that piqued the interest of numerous attendees. Salman Khan subtly hinted at Palak Tiwari's current relationship status at the start of the event. It is speculated that the actress is romantically involved with Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is the son of Saif Ali Khan.

At the trailer launch event, the host of the show introduced the cast and crew of the movie on stage. While introducing Palak, the host had a small mishap and nearly fell off the stage. Though the situation was handled with care, someone made a witty remark about the host falling for Palak. Salman Khan, who was present on stage, quickly responded with a comment, “Woh already gir chuki hai (She has already fallen)". While it's not clear whether Salman's comment was directed at Palak's alleged relationship with Ibrahim, the two have been making headlines for some time now.

The link-up rumours of Palak and Ibrahim started last year after they were photographed together. They also went to a concert together in Mumbai. Earlier, Palak Tiwari talked about her relationship status in an interview and stated that her main focus at the moment was her work.

“Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It’s my sole focus, and it is an important year for me," Palak told ETimes. She mentioned that she does not pay much attention to the rumours about her personal life as they are a regular part of her profession. The actress added that “I’d rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it’s a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will mark Palak Tiwari’s Bollywood debut. The film will also mark Shehnaaz Gill's Hindi debut. In addition to Palak Tiwari, the movie stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Vinali Bhatnagar. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is scheduled to release on April 21, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News