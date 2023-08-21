Salman Khan Debuts New Look, SHAVES Off His Hair; Fans Think It's For Tere Naam 2

Salman Khan left the internet in shock with his new look. On Sunday night, the Bollywood superstar was seen out and about with his team. While it appeared like a regular outing at first, the actor broke the internet by revealing his new hairdo. In videos shared by paparazzi, Salman was seen sporting an almost bald look, hinting that he is ready for his next film.

In the video, Salman was seen entering a starry gathering with his security team. The actor sported an all black look — a black shirt with a pair of black pants — for the night. The cameras went gaga over his new look. Although Salman remained tight-lipped about his new look, the haircut prompted speculations that he could be returning with Tere Naam 2.

“Tere naam 2 script ready," a fan said. “Tere Naam 2 is coming may be," added another. “Tere naam 2 coming soon🙌🙌" another social media user said. “Radhe bhaiya gae kam se 😂," a fourth comment read. “Bhai ka har look mast hai," a fifth fan wrote.

While fans will have to wait to know what Salman has up his sleeve, all we know is Salman is preparing for the release of Tiger 3. Co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, Salman will return as Tiger in the third installment of the film. Slated to release later this year, the film is rumoured to feature a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as well.

It is also reported that the superstar will reprise his role as Tiger for Siddharth Anand’s ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’. The film is believed to begin filming early next year. Apart from the Tiger series, it is also said that Salman will reunite with Sooraj Barjatya for a film titled Prem Ki Shaadi. Salman is yet to confirm the rumours.