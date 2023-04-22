Salman Khan Dons Pathaani Suit As He Wishes Everyone Eid Mubarak From His Balcony; Watch

Salman Khan never disappoints his fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Despite the sweltering heat, fans of the Bollywood superstar gathered outside his lavish Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of their beloved ‘Bhaijaan’. Over years, it has become a tradition of sorts that the actor will greet his fans from the balcony and wish them on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Clad in a blue pathani suit, Salman waved at the sea of fans from the balcony, tight security stationed on both sides today.

Salman greeted his fans with a smile and waved at them from the balcony, tight security stationed on both sides, ever since he received another death threat. Video footages that are now going viral show Salman acknowledging his fans by waving and greeting them with folded hands. The ecstatic crowd reciprocated with cheers, waves and hoots. Meanwhile, Salman’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, posted a picture of the family on Instagram to wish everyone on EId. “Eid Mubarak 🌙 from ours to yours," she wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan, too, greeted his fans from Mannat. The actor waved at his fans from the now-famous grilled balcony at the entrance of Mannat with his youngest son AbRam Khan. Shah Rukh wore a white T-shirt, grey denims and dark sunglasses.

On the work front, Salman’s Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, co-starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and others in pivotal roles, released yesterday and has opened to a decent collection at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet, the opening day collection for KKBKKJ was Rs 15.81 crore, which is comparatively lower than Salman Khan’s previous Eid releases from 2010 to 2019. He will be next seen in Tiger 3.

