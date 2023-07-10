Salman Khan's Ex Somy Ali Pens Cryptic Note On Her Alleged Abuser: 'He Can Make Or Break Your...'

Somy Ali, who reportedly dated Salman Khan in the ’90s, has penned a cryptic post about her alleged abuser on her official Instagram account. Sharing a series of her snaps, Somy spoke about how no one supported her when she had come out in open about her ‘MeToo’ story because her alleged abuser was “a huge star".

Posting a lengthy note, Somy wrote, “I will be told to take down posts. I will be questioned of my sanity. I will be gossiped about having a drinking problem (the irony) yet i will go on because you have not gone through all that humiliation, and every form of torture and abuse while no one sided with you because your abuser’s a huge star and you are friends with him. He can make or break your career. You believed your friends and assumed would take a stand for you and knew everything because you literally told them and they witnessed it many a times."

The former actress further requested people to stop shaming her as they don’t know what she has endured behind “those closed doors". She added, “Might I add a very good human being stated that this abuser is a very “pyara insaan” remember I. am quoting an actor whom I have the utmost respect for, but I also know why he’s in a bind. Point in case here, you will never shut me up and this too will have an ending, a horror movie with a vey happy ending. And before you troll pitiful souls start shooting your profanities my way, just no that I do not read them and don’t have time for it. You did not have to live my life. You were not behind those closed doors and you have the audacity to claim to know my life, my incidents and all that I endured. What I experienced be it good or bad, you don’t know it."

“You are merely speculating and being cruel to a human being who has done nothing to you. Give this some thought please, not just for me, but to many other individuals being bullied online. Let’s put an end to this please. It has to stop," Somy concluded her post.

Somy Ali was a part of a few Bollywood films in the ’90s, including Krishan Avatar, Anth, Andolan and Mafia. In several interviews, she revealed that she had come to Bollywood to just be with Salman Khan. She had watched Maine Pyar Kiya and wanted to marry Salman Khan. She even carried a picture of him in her wallet. She left Bollywood after their alleged breakup.