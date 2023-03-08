Salman Khan Fans Go OMG As He Shares Pic Riding A Stylish Quad Bike; Netizens Say 'Love You Bhai'

Salman Khan just broke the internet with his latest Instagram upload! The actor who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, took to the photo-sharing-platform to treat his fans to a stunning picture as he sat on the steering wheel of a stylish quad bike, and his fans just can’t keep calm.

The Ready star, is seen flaunting his super-toned biceps in the latest pic. The photo sees the actor donning a dark green t-shirt that hugged his toned biceps. Salman is seen wearing his seat belt as he looks forward while the camera clicks him. The actor seems to be chilling at his farmhouse, as is visible in the blur backdrop of the photograph. The pic also features an open cloudy sky and hues of yellow and black add to the beauty of the click.

Salman Khan didn’t add a caption the post, but it didn’t stop his fans to shower their love on their favourite ctor. One of the fans wrote," OMG," another added,"Love You Bhai." A third fan added," Your fashion sense is too Good 😍❤️." Another Salman fan commented, “Bhai jaan❤️sbka."

Take a look at the post here:

Well, this isn’t the first time the actor has shared his stunning picture. It was just yesterday that the star wished his fans on the ocassion of Holi along with a stylish pic flaunting his chisseled jawline.

Meanwhile on the work front, Salman Khan will soon be seen in his highly anticipated next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The makers have recently dropped a dance number Billi Billi from the film. Sharing the song on his Instagram handle, Salman wrote, “Hope this song makes u smile, dance n gives out positive energy.. #BilliBilli".

In the music video, Salman Khan can be seen performing Bhangra as he also romances Pooja Hegde. The two leads are seen sharing electrifying chemistry shaking their legs to this peppy dance number. Salman looks dapper in formal as he sported a white shirt with black trousers and a blazer. Don’t forget to miss his uber-cool goggles. With this song, Salman once again proves that he is not just an actor but also a master of dance steps that no one else can carry out and with unmatched flamboyance, and someone who knows how to get his fans moving and grooving to his tunes.

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

