Salman Khan Finally Reacts to Death Threat Emails, Says 'Bahut Saaro Ki Jaan Bhi...'

Superstar Salman Khan finally reacted to the death threat emails that he has been subject to. Fans would remember that the actor filed complaints after he received threatening emails. The actor’s security was increased following the threats. At a recent event, Salman was asked, “Salman sir, aap poore India ke bhaijaan hai. Apko jo dhamkiya milti hai, use aap kaise dekhte hai?"

In his witty ways, Salman replied, “Poore India ke bhaijaan nahi hai, kisi ki jaan bhi hai. Bahut saaro ki jaan bhi hai. Bhaijaan unke liye hai jo ki bhai hai aur unke liye hai jise hm behen banana chahte hai." The answer left everyone in splits.

#SalmanKhan gives mass reply to Lawrance Bishnoi dhamki at Filmfare press conferencepic.twitter.com/O0R39rfFXj— Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) April 5, 2023

Last month, the Kick actor received a threatening email. It was reported that the email was sent by notorious gangster Goldy Brar, who allegedly murdered Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala in May last year. Following this, the Mumbai Police has registered a case under sections 506(2), 120(b), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the film Antim. He will now be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan set to release on Eid this year. The teaser was released on January 25. This movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Palak Tiwari.

He also has Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez, and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif in the pipeline. It is also reported that Salman will return as Tiger for a film with Tiger vs Pathaan, reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in the Yash Raj Films movie. The film is reportedly directed by Sidharth Anand.

