Salman Khan FINALLY Reacts to His Rule Against Women Wearing Low Neckline, Says ‘Auraton Ki Bodies…’

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari dropped a bomb when she revealed that Salman Khan had a specific rule for women’s attire on his set. During an interview Palak said, “I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’.

Now, during Salman’s highly anticipated appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, when asked about the alleged ‘rule’, the actor said, “I think, yeh jo auraton ki bodies hai woh bahut precious hai. Woh jitni dhaki huyi hongi, mujhe lagta hai utni better hai (I think, women’s bodies are very precious. The more they are covered, the better it is)."

When asked about his shirtless stint in O O Jaane Jaane, he said, “Usmein mai swimming trunks mein tha. Aur tab ki baat alag thi.Ajkal ka mahaul thora sa… Yeh ladhkon ka chakkar hai. Jis hisaab se ladhke ladhkiyon ko dekhte hai, you know, apke bahene, apke biwiko ko, apki maa o ko…woh mujhe achha nehi lagta," he said, adding, “I don’t want them to go through these humiliation (I was wearing swimming trunks in that song, and it was a different time. At present, the environment is a bit… It’s not about women. It’s about men. The way men look at women, you know, your sisters, your wives, your mothers… I don’t like that. I don’t want them to go through these humiliation)."

Wrapping the topic up, Salman added, “Jab aap decent picture banate ho, toh sab jaake dekhte hai ek pariwar ke saath. Koshish hai ke jab hum picture banaye, hum unko yeh mauka na de ke yeh humare heroines ko, humare auroton ko, uss prakar se dekhe (“When you make a decent picture, everyone goes to see it with their family. The attempt is to not give them the opportunity to look at our heroines, our women, in that way when we make a film)."

