Salman Khan Flashes Million-Dollar Smile in New Photo; Ex Sangeeta Bijlani Drops Cheesy Comment

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has dropped a priceless photo of himself on his official Instagram. Salman often shares his photos from his workout sessions and films’ sets, but this time, the actor decided to upload a candid photo of him smiling.

Sharing the picture, Salman simply wrote “hey" in the caption. But what caught our attention was Salman’s ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani’s cheesy comment on the superstar’s photo. “Heyyy," Sangeeta wrote. Expectedly, fans were quite excited to see her comment under Salman’s post. One fan wrote, “Sallu bhai’s ex trying to win him back." Another fan commented, “Hey, bhabhi!" “Bhabhi namaste," wrote a third user.

In December last year, Sangeeta had attended Salman’s 57th birthday bash at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house. At the time, a video of Salman and Sangeeta from the former’s party had gone viral on Instagram. The viral video showed Salman giving a sweet kiss to Sangeeta Bijlani on her forehead.

Salman Khan’s dating life has always been a hot topic in the industry. Reportedly, Salman and Sangeeta dated for over a decade and were on the verge of getting married. The two had started dating in 1986 and even starred together in an advertisement for a suiting company. However, Salman’s wedding to Sangeeta Bijlani was cancelled at the last moment. The superstar had revealed the reason for the same on the fourth season of Koffee With Karan in 2013. Sangeeta eventually married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin and quit Bollywood. But Salman and Sangeeta remained on cordial terms. Sangeeta parted ways from Azharuddin in 2010.

