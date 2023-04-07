Salman Khan Flaunts His Ripped Legs In Latest Gym Picture, Abdu Rozik Calls Him 'Iron Man'

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to release this month. Amid promotions, the actor is making sure to take some time out for his workout regime. On Friday, he took fans inside his gym as he gave a glimpse of his ripped leg muscles. The actor surely set a thirst trap.

Donning black athleisure, Salman looked into the mirror as the camera captured him. He captioned the photo, “21st APRIL #KBKJ.” Fans, well-wishers and many celebs admired the photo and flooded the comments section. Arjun Bijlani dropped in a bundle of clapping hands emoji. Abdu Rozik also called him ‘Iron man’, whereas Arjan Bajwa commented, “Epitome of physical fitness inspiring everyone for years !!! HATS OFF !!!!" One of the fans wrote, “Fitness icon of India 🇮🇳.” Pakistani actor Osama Karamat also wrote, “Bhai doesn’t skip leg day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Earlier this week too, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor took to his social media handle to show off his toned body and washboard abs. His look immediately grabbed everyone’s attention. Sharing the picture with his fans, Salman had written, “May look like it but definitely not chilling.” As soon as he shared the picture, fans had rushed to the comment section. One of the fans had written, “Gajab” following the fire emojis. Many had also dropped fire emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan is all set to release on April 21. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. The movie is touted to have all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family drama and romance.

Besides this, Salman will also be seen in Tiger 3. This action entertainer is scheduled to hit the screens in November 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 will see Salman and Katrina Kaif return with their spy avatars. The movie will also star Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role and have a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. Salman recently had an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as well.

