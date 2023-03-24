Salman Khan is an entertainer and massive star, who has impressed the audience over the years with his films. He is often seen making headlines for his upcoming projects. These days, all eyes are on him as fans are waiting for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. People are always eager to know more about him. Here we have something for you. Salman Khan has a massive following on social media platforms. On Instagram, he has 59.5 million followers. Do you know he only follows 36 people? The list includes some of his close friends, family and rumoured girlfriends too.

Salman follows his family members including, brothers Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, and sister Arpita Khan Sharma. Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur is also on the list. If we talk about the industry circle, Salmam follows his Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Sooraj Pancholi. Oh, and, Katrina Kaif and Sangeeta Bijlani are on the list.

Salman was once engaged to Former Miss India winner and actress Sangeeta Bijlani. They were set to tie the knot on May 27, 1994. Destiny had some other plans for the former couple. Salman and Sangeeta’s wedding card invitations were also printed and distributed. Trouble brewed in their relationship after she caught Salman cheating on her with Pakistani-American actress Somy Ali. She then called off their wedding a month before the date.

It is reported that Salman was in a relationship with Katrina Kaif for some years. Both actors have worked on multiple projects together starting from Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya to Tiger Zinda Hai. They will both soon be seen together in the sequel titled Tiger 3.

Salman will be next in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is gearing up for its Eid release and is helmed by Farhad Samji. The film has a stellar star cast including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Jassie Gill.

Read all the Latest Movies News here