Salman Khan Gets Goofy With Niece Ayat Sharma Ahead of Kolkata Concert, Video Goes Viral

A video of Salman Khan and his niece Ayat Sharma dancing together is now going viral. The video, seemingly taken before he took the stage in Kolkata as part of his Da-Bangg tour, shows the superstar mama bonding with Ayat over an impromptu dance routine. Salman was seen wearing a glam tuxedo while his neice dressed in a cute dress.

Taken in the backstage of the concert, Salman and Ayat were seen busting into random moves and dancing from one corner of the room to another. The video is winning the internet. Fans took to the comments section and showered Salman and Ayat with love. “He has so much love for kids true," a fan said. “Awwwwso cute❤️❤️" added another.

For the unversed, Ayat is Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s daughter. Salman shares a close bond with his sister and his neice. Arpita and Aayush also have a son together, Ahil Sharma, who shares his birthday with Salman Khan.

Salman’s new video with Ayat comes a few weeks after Salman confessed he wants to have children, despite his single status. During his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Salman was answering a question about his marriage plans when he opened up about his plans to have a child.

“Woh toh plan tha. Bahu ka nehi, bachhe ka tha. Lekin woh law ke hisaab se toh Hindustan mein ho nehi sakta. Ab dekhenge kya karein, kaise karein (That was the plan. It wasn’t for a daughter-in-law though, it was for a child. But according to the law of the land, it’s not possible. Now we’ll see what to do, how to do it)," he said.

Citing the example of Karan Johar, who is single father, Salman said, “That’s what I was trying to do. But, perhaps that law has now changed, so we’ll see. I love kids. But kids come with mothers. Mothers are very good for them, but back in my house, there are too many mothers. One could say we have a whole district, a whole village! But my kid’s mother will be my wife."