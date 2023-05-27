Salman Khan Gives Fans A Sneak Peek Into His IIFA 2023 Performance Tonight; See Photo

Salman Khan is currently at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi for attend IIFA 2023. Several photos and videos have surfaced of the superstar interacting with the media and the fans that have gathered for the big awards that will be happening tonight.

In a new photo that the actor posted on his Instagram account, he can be seen sitting by the edge of the stage looking at a giant screen that has his photo. In the picture, Salman sports a black tee, boot cut denims and a sporty cap. He captioned the picture, “Reel & Real

#IIFA2023 @iifa"

Check out the post here:

Salman is all set to perform at the IIFA 2023 tonight. Not long back, the superstar took to his Instagram stories to share a BTS video from his rehearsals for the big performance tonight in Abu Dhabi. In the video, he can see seen rehearsing to Seeti Maar from Radhe. The song originally features Salman himself and Disha Patani.

Salman’s IIFA visit hasn’t been free of controversies. Yesterday, a video of Salman Khan’s security team pushing Vicky Kaushal also surfaced on social media and left netizens disappointed. However, later, another video showed the Tiger 3 actor walking upto Vicky and hugging him. Even Kaushal reacted to the viral video and said, “A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There’s no point about it. Things don’t actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that."

On the work front, Salman, at the IIFA Awards 2023 press conference, revealed that he has wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited movie, Tiger 3. “Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah. It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though,” he said on Thursday.