Salman Khan Goes Silent As Karan Johar Mentions Aishwarya Rai in Viral Video; Ranveer Singh Stunned

An old video of Salman Khan and Karan Johar having a fun banter on stage at an awards ceremony is going viral on social media. The video is from the Star Guild Awards 2014. The clip shows Salman Khan hosting his made-up chat show ‘Sharbat With Salman’ on the stage with Karan Johar being the first guest on the show.

In the clip, Salman cheekily asks Karan in Hindi- “If you’re blessed to be a girl, which heroine would you like to become?" Without any hesitation, Karan took Aishwarya Rai’s name. Salman and Aishwarya had reportedly dated each other in the late 90s. When Salman asks Karan about the reason behind taking Aishwarya’s name, KJo replies, “You are asking me the reason?" Their banter left the audience into splits. But what grabbed our attention was Ranveer Singh’s gold reaction to Salman and KJo’s banter. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to make his comeback in theatres with the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this Eid. Salman’s last full-fledged theatrical release was Dabangg 3 in 2019. The film wasn’t much liked by the audience and couldn’t perform well at the box office. Later, in 2021, Antim was also released in theatres. However, Salman didn’t play the lead role in the film.

The film has an ensemble cast, with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. It features Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Jassi Gill, Shehnaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Siddharth Nigam in prominent roles.

Salman Khan has a special connection with Eid. Some of Salman’s highest-grossing films have been released on Eid, and this time as well, it can turn out to be another super hit Eid release, owing to the buzz surrounding the movie.

